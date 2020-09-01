Glennard "Jerry" Dare

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Glennard U. “Jerry” Dare

January 25, 1932-August 23, 2020

Glennard U. “Jerry” Dare, 88, of Columbus, and formerly of Mishawaka, Indiana, died Aug. 23, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, at the Fairview Cemetery Chapel in Mishawaka, with Rev. Dorothy Jones of East United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the funeral at the cemetery chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to East United Methodist Church in Mishawaka.

Jerry was born Jan. 25, 1932, in South Bend, Indiana, to Everett B. and Marie A. (Fraizer) Dare. He graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1951. Jerry retired at age 62 from I.B.E.W., where he worked as a journeyman electrician for over 40 years. He married Roberta J. Smith on Sept. 2, 1951, and they shared over 62 years before her passing in 2014. He was formerly a member of East United Methodist Church in Mishawaka for over 70 years.