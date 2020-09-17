Glennard "Jerry" Dare

 Skip to main content
Glennard U. “Jerry” Dare

January 25, 1932-August 23, 2020

Glennard U. “Jerry” Dare, 88 of Columbus, and formerly of Mishawaka, Indiana, died Aug. 23, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Federated Church in Columbus. Visitation will be from 10–11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The service will be broadcast live on the Federated Church Facebook page.

