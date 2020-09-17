Glennard "Jerry" Dare

Glennard U. “Jerry” Dare

Glennard U. “Jerry” Dare, 88 of Columbus, and formerly of Mishawaka, Indiana, died Aug. 23, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Federated Church in Columbus. Visitation will be from 10–11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The service will be broadcast live on the Federated Church Facebook page.