Goldie Kluck

Goldie Dora Shoultz Kluck

May 12, 1917 - March 8, 2022

Goldie Dora Shoultz Kluck, 104, formerly of Schuyler, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2022, at Lakeside Village in Omaha just four days shy of her 105th birthday.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler, with burial to follow at Schuyler Cemetery.

She was born May 12, 1917, on a farm near Clarkson, Nebraska, to Annie Rose Palensky Shoultz and Frank Shoultz and weighed three pounds. She was kept in a shoebox on an open oven door to keep her warm. From that point on, she grew into a strong (warrior) woman and a role model to her family.

Goldie graduated in 1933 from Schuyler Central High School and began teaching at District 47 in Colfax County. She married Cyril Kluck on Aug. 9, 1935. The marriage was kept secret because during the Great Depression, married women did not teach.

Goldie loved living on the farm and was known for her huge flower and vegetable gardens. In later years she enjoyed, not only her grandchildren and great-grandchildren (the naughtier the better), but also playing pitch, Rummikub and bingo, all of which she hated to lose.

She is survived by many loved ones including her daughters, Judy Cada (Jim), Alice Bevans (Ron, deceased) and Nancy Kehril (Wayne); son, Dan Kluck; and seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Goldie was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Cyril Kluck; oldest son, Richard; sisters, Velda Trofholz and LaVay Pollard; and brother, Richard Shoultz.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler is in charge of these arrangements.