Goldyn "Goldie" Liebschwager

Goldyn A. “Goldie” Liebschwager

March 27, 1934 – April 24, 2021

Goldyn A. “Goldie” Liebschwager, 87, of Columbus, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Funeral services are set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday at McKown Funeral Home and continues on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment is in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. The wearing of masks is encouraged.

Goldyn Liebschwager was born March 27, 1934, in Columbus, to Charles A. and Pearlah G. (Burris) Hook. She grew up in Columbus and graduated from Kramer High School in 1952. On May 10, 1952, Goldie married Earl Drawbaugh in Glenwood, Iowa. She lived in Columbus until 1963 when she moved to Sacramento, California, where she worked for the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District.

On Nov. 21, 1981, Goldie married Richard “Dick” Liebschwager in Sparks, Nevada. They lived in Columbus from 1981 until 2000 when they moved to Lake Havasu, Arizona, until 2006, when they returned to Columbus.

Goldie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.