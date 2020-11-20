Goodman "Gary" Nelson

Goodman ”Gary” “GG” Nelson

August 1, 1952 – November 17, 2020

Gary was born Aug. 1, 1952, in Columbus to Vernon “Beau” Nelson and D. Jeannette Good. He grew up in Columbus, where he played football at Columbus High School before graduating in 1971. On May 18, 1974, he was united in marriage to Susan Griffiths in Columbus. Gary was a hard worker for 48 years at D&L/Camaco. He was a longtime member of the Civil Defense. Gary loved watching baseball (the Chicago Cubs) and football, was an avid reader, and most importantly, watching his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He was a big lover of The Beatles, Elvis and going to concerts.