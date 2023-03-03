Gordon Buchholz Mar 3, 2023 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gordon BuchholzAugust 28, 1924 – March 1, 2023 Tags Gordon Buchholz Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Pet of the Week for March 4 - Lady New statue discovered on Easter Island New statue discovered on Easter Island Biden seeks billions to tackle identify and pandemic relief fraud Biden seeks billions to tackle identify and pandemic relief fraud Guinea to fly back citizens in Tunisia after outcry Guinea to fly back citizens in Tunisia after outcry