Gordon Buchholz

August 28, 1924 - March 1, 2023

Gordon Buchholz, 98, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at his home in Columbus.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 10, 2023, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Interment with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard will be in Columbus Cemetery. The visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Gordon was born on Aug. 28, 1924, in Bancroft, Nebraska, to Gottlieb and Leona (Kreuger) Buchholz. He attended grade school in Bancroft and Lyons, Nebraska. Gordon graduated from Oakland High School in 1942. He began his long career with Consumers Public Power in August 1942 as an apprentice lineman. Gordon joined the United States Navy on Dec. 14, 1942, and was honorably discharged on Feb. 16, 1946, serving during World War II. Gordon rejoined Consumers in 1946 and transferred to Columbus as line foreman with Loup Public Power in 1952. He retired as operations manager in September of 1989 after 47 years with the company.

Gordon was united in marriage to Betty Bowen in Oakland on Jan. 20, 1947. They were married for 56 years. They were blessed with three daughters, Jean, Mary and Sara.

Gordon was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served as an usher for many years. He was a life member of the VFW and American Legion. He served as Columbus City Electrical Inspector for 15 years. Gordon was a 25-year member of the Columbus Volunteer Fire Department and received awards from the Eagles, Ak-Sar-Ben and Knights of Columbus for his years of service and was recently honored for 50 years as a member of the American Legion. Gordon served on the Columbus Park Board for 16 years and was a charter member of the Columbus Kiwanis. At that time the Club was instrumental in the refurbishing of Camp Pawnee. He also served on the Board of Northeast Community College in Norfolk and helped to set the criteria for their Lineman's School.

Gordon loved playing cards, taking care of his yard and really loved going to all the sporting events his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were involved in. He really enjoyed playing golf with his golfing buddies and his sons-in-law and grandsons. Gordon had a standing Tuesday foursome with his golf buddies to travel out of town to play a different golf course. In 1990 his good friend, Dick Frye, got him started collecting logo golf balls. They were all displayed in racks on the basement walls, and all cataloged in books. At last count there were approximately 9,000 logo golfs from family, friends, and people who knew about his collection bringing him golf balls from their trips, some from all over the world.

Gordon is survived by his daughters, Jean Karnik of Columbus, Mary Valentine of Overland Park, Kansas, and Sara (Roger) Geistlinger of Crete; grandchildren, Sarah (Mark) Henning of Lincoln, Luke Geistlinger of Crete and Matt (Leah) Valentine of Westminster, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Alex Henning, Morgan Henning and Colby Schumecker all of Lincoln and Mira, Langston, Sawyer and Tucker Valentine of Westminster, Colorado; niece, Pam (Marv) Kieckhafer of Yankton, South Dakota; and nephew, Tim (Donna) Colson of West Point.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Gottlieb and Leona Buchholz; wife, Betty Buchholz (2003); son-in-law, Joe Karnik; granddaughter, Jennifer Karnik; sister and brother-in-law, Delores (Gene) Colson; and niece, Cynthia Greeny.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Columbus Hospital Hospice or Columbus Volunteer Fire Department.

