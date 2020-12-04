Gordon Hellbusch

February 11, 1944 – December 2, 2020

Gordon Hellbusch, of Columbus, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Military Honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. Family interment is in All Saints Cemetery. Directed Health Measures for masks and social distancing will be followed. The service will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Gordon Hellbusch was born Feb. 11, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, to Helmuth and Olga (Oltmanns) Hellbusch. He grew up in Cedar Rapids and in Belgrade. He graduated from Belgrade High School in 1962.

Gordon enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1964-1968. While in the Philippines he met and married the love of his life, Lolita Ancheta. He returned to Columbus and he spent the bulk of his career at Central Community College, where he ran the printing press. Following his time there, he went to work at Becton-Dickinson. Gordon loved learning. He was an avid reader and watching science shows.