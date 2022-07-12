Gordon "Mac" Hull

Gordon McAllister “Mac” Hull

March 12, 1937 - July 2, 2022

Gordon McAllister “Mac” Hull, 85, passed away peacefully in his home on July 2, 2022.

A visitation will be held for Mac from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at McKown Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Federated Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, with a committal service taking place at a future date in the Black Hills, South Dakota.

Mac was born on March 12, 1937, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the firstborn of Gordon and Marjorie (McAllister) Hull. He grew up with three little sisters in Gordon, Nebraska, a place that nurtured his passion for ranching. He learned to be a real cowboy by working on the Spectacle Ranch at an early age, a ranch started by his grandfather in 1903.

Growing up, Mac was active in Boy Scouts, 4-H and in many theater productions. After graduation from Gordon High School in 1955, he attended Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln where he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity and obtained a degree in political science in 1959. He then continued his education at the University of Nebraska, earning his law degree in 1962.

Mac married Sharon Behlen in 1960 and to this union two daughters, Marilea and Monica, were born. He married Mary Wilkes in 1983 gaining three stepsons Brad, Bryan and Brent.

Mac moved to Columbus in 1964 starting the Dorothy Lynch Salad dressing company. He expanded the brand to be a nationally recognized product loved by multigenerational families. There wasn't a family vacation that didn't involve checking the shelves at grocery stores across the country.

Mac loved to purchase old buildings and preserve history. One particular building was built in 1921 which he turned it into Dusters restaurant and Gottberg Brew Pub. They opened in 1995 and is enjoyed by the community to this day.

Later in life Mac finally realized his dreams and started a working Buffalo Ranch in his favorite place near the Black Hills. Deep down ranching was his passion and he was happiest amongst the animals working on the land.

Mac was a working man through and through. Even after retirement he came to the office to check on operations, count the money and prepare the bank deposits, then taking them to the bank down the street in his banking bags.

Giving back to the community and humankind was what Mac cared about most. He will forever be remembered and appreciated for his generosity to his community. Education was a priority in his life; serving as a board member for Nebraska Wesleyan University for many years, providing scholarships to students to attend Wesleyan who would otherwise not been able and donating to foundations that provided scholarships. Mac was a member of the Federated Church, part of the choir and a lead member of the committee that raised money for the new sanctuary.

Mac wasn't all work; he did find time to cheer on his beloved Husker football team on football Saturdays. Win or lose despite the weather, he attended each home game and stayed to the very end. He was also very involved in the local community playhouse, performing in many musicals. He loved to travel when he found the time enjoying skiing, sailing and became certified in scuba diving.

Mac is survived by his wife, Mary Hull; his two daughters, Marilea (Jamie) Trebac and Monica (Mike) McKune; his five grandchildren, Trevor, Connor, Caley, Carly and Carter; his three sisters, Merry Souder, Bonnie (Courtland), Swenson and Becky (Dennis) Peer; and several nieces and nephews.

Mac is preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie and Gordon Hull.

Donations can be made to the Federated Church in Columbus, NE, and/or the Platte Valley Playhouse.