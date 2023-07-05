Gordon L. Vanek

August 9, 1943 - June 30, 2023

Gordon L. Vanek, 79, of Columbus passed away June 30, 2023, at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The funeral services will be held on Friday, July 7 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus, Pastor Cindi Stewart and Pastor Keunsik Lee officiating, with a private family interment in the Columbus Cemetery. The visitation will be Thursday, July 6 from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home.

Gordon was born Aug. 9, 1943, in Burwell, Nebraska to Frank and Gladys (Wells) Vanek. He grew up on a ranch north of Burwell and attended a one room country school. He graduated from Burwell High School in 1961. He married Lennice Graves and to this union two sons were born, Mike and Mark. He attended the University of Nebraska and graduated, then took a teaching position in Columbus, Nebraska. He later joined the firm of R.W. Beck & Associates in Columbus where he worked for 45 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing with the grandkids and attending their events, his hobby of antiques and traveling to different places within the United States. Family was very important to Gordon.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Lennice of Columbus; son Mike and wife Kara of Lincoln; granddaughter Allie and fiancé Brock Linafelter of South Sioux City; son Mark and wife Diane; grandchildren, Emily of Omaha and Ryan and Nick of Lincoln; brother Dick and wife Sandra Vanek of Spokane, Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Gladys Vanek; in-laws, Melvin and Irene Graves; and sister, Bonnie (Vanek) and Bob Bishop of Oregon.

Memorials can be made to the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln or the First United Methodist Church of Columbus.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com