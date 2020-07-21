Grace Force

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grace Virginia Force

March 4, 1934-December 20, 2019

Grace Virginia Force, 85, of Columbus, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Emerald Care and Rehabilitation in Columbus.

A memorial service and inurnment will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at the Evergreen Cemetery, just east of St. Edward, with Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Everyone is asked to follow current CDC guidelines. Memorials may be directed to the family or the Alzheimer's Association - Nebraska Chapter.

Grace Virginia Force was born March 4, 1934, in Platte County, to Benjamin and Anna (Lagoni) Christensen. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church in rural Lindsay. Grace attended Platte County District 64 Grade School and graduated from Genoa High School in Genoa. On June 30, 1956, Grace was united in marriage to Harold Force in Genoa. To this union two sons were born, Pat and Dan.