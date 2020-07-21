Grace Force

Grace Virginia Force
March 4, 1934-December 20, 2019
Grace Virginia Force, 85, of Columbus, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Emerald Care and Rehabilitation in Columbus.
A memorial service and inurnment will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at the Evergreen Cemetery, just east of St. Edward, with Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Everyone is asked to follow current CDC guidelines. Memorials may be directed to the family or the Alzheimer's Association - Nebraska Chapter.
Grace Virginia Force was born March 4, 1934, in Platte County, to Benjamin and Anna (Lagoni) Christensen. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church in rural Lindsay. Grace attended Platte County District 64 Grade School and graduated from Genoa High School in Genoa. On June 30, 1956, Grace was united in marriage to Harold Force in Genoa. To this union two sons were born, Pat and Dan.
Grace lived her entire adult life in the Columbus area. Prior to the birth of her sons, Grace was employed in clerical work at the Platte County Courthouse and Consumers Public Power District. Later, she worked as the daycare sitter for women's daytime bowling leagues at the Columbus Bowl, and performed custodial work at Westbrook Lanes. From 1985 until her retirement, she was a clerk and stocker at Wal-Mart.
Grace was a long time member of the United Methodist Church in Columbus. She was also a member of the Columbus Women's Bowling Association, actively competing in many local bowling leagues and tournaments.
Grace enjoyed traveling to Topeka, Kansas, to visit her family there, especially her grandsons, Zach and Nate. She also enjoyed exploring family genealogy, sewing, cooking, gardening, and visiting many national parks in the western states.
Grace is survived by son, Patrick (Hun Sook) Force of Columbus; son, Daniel (LaDena) Force of Topeka; grandson, Zachary Force of Topeka; grandson, Nathan (Kayla) Force of Kansas City, Missouri; brother-in-law, Jerry McKay of Bellevue; numerous nieces and nephews.
Grace was preceded in death by parents, Benjamin and Anna Christensen; husband, Harold Force; brother, Vernon “Butch” Christensen; sisters: Shirley (Leil) Stone, Beulah (Glen) Rood, Florence (Alfred) Swanson, Eva (Harry Jr.) Pearson and Evelyn (Gerald) Christensen.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
