Grace Tichota

Grace M. Tichota

August 20, 1917 - December 28, 2020

Grace M. Tichota, 103, of Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Cloverlodge Care Center, St. Edward, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, with a 7 p.m. wake service at the church. Current COVID-19 DHMs in effect, including social distancing, will be followed at the visitation and funeral, and masks are requested.

Grace Matilda Tichota, twin daughter of George and Mary (Kruger) Yosten, was born on Aug. 20, 1917, in Louisiana. Her twin sister, Gladys, died at birth. Her family moved to Nebraska, where Grace attended school in Snyder. Following school, Grace worked as a nanny and housekeeper.

On Nov. 18, 1941, Grace was united in marriage to William Tichota Sr., in Stanton, Nebraska. They farmed in Dodge until 1951 when they moved to a farm west of St. Edward. They farmed there until 1980, when they retired and moved to Cedar Rapids.