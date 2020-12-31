Grace Tichota

Grace M. Tichota
August 20, 1917 - December 28, 2020
Grace M. Tichota, 103, of Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Cloverlodge Care Center, St. Edward, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, with a 7 p.m. wake service at the church. Current COVID-19 DHMs in effect, including social distancing, will be followed at the visitation and funeral, and masks are requested.
Grace Matilda Tichota, twin daughter of George and Mary (Kruger) Yosten, was born on Aug. 20, 1917, in Louisiana. Her twin sister, Gladys, died at birth. Her family moved to Nebraska, where Grace attended school in Snyder. Following school, Grace worked as a nanny and housekeeper.
On Nov. 18, 1941, Grace was united in marriage to William Tichota Sr., in Stanton, Nebraska. They farmed in Dodge until 1951 when they moved to a farm west of St. Edward. They farmed there until 1980, when they retired and moved to Cedar Rapids.
Grace was a member of the St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, along with the Altar Society, serving as president, and the Quilters and Rosary Clubs. She was also a member of the Happy Hour Club. Grace was a loving mother and grandmother, and the best pie baker. She had a passion for quilting, having made quilts for all 13 grandchildren and numerous others. Grace enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and card playing. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grace also did crossword and word search puzzles up until recent years.
Grace is survived by four children, Bill (Jeanne) Tichota of Norfolk, Nebraska, Kathleen Hoffman of Norfolk, Nebraska, Norma (Bob) Moore of Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, and Margie (Rod) Zarek of Columbus, Nebraska; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Sr.; sons, Kenneth, Dan and Leroy; son-in-law, Dick Hoffman; great-grandson, Preston Bridger; six sisters; and two brothers.
Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.