Gustaf (Gus) Bernt

Age 71

Gustaf (Gus) Bernt, 71, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was a 20-year veteran who served in the Vietnam War and the Persian Gulf War. He was awarded the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal and the Purple Heart.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Pieters-Bernt of the home; sons, Michael (Sabrina) Bernt of Enterprise, Alabama, and David (Jamie) Bernt of North Little Rock, Arkansas; siblings, Donna Aldrich of Jacksonville, Arkansas, Ron (Connie) Bernt of Russellville, Arkansas, Judy Davis of Jacksonville, Arkansas, and John (Beth) Bernt of Columbia, Missouri; grandchildren, Destiny and Landon; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Catherine (Good) Bernt; and brother, Raymond Bernt.