Gwen Score

Gwen A. Score

September 22, 1964 - May 1, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in the St. Michael's Cemetery in Albion. The Funeral Mass on Friday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Gwen Alison Score was born Sept. 22, 1964, in Pasadena, California, to LaVern and Patti (Crabtree) Score. She graduated from St. Luke's Grammar School in Temple City, California. The family moved to Albion, Nebraska, in 1979. Gwen graduated from Albion High School in 1982. She continued her education at Wayne State College, graduating in 1986 with an educational degree in vocal music and English. Gwen taught at Holy Family in Lindsey and then at St. Francis in Humphrey. Gwen moved to Columbus in 1989. She did substitute teaching mainly in Genoa, Columbus and Albion. She also worked with people with special needs. Gwen belonged to a Bible study and a book club. She enjoyed music, karaoke and singing with her mother. She sang for many weddings, funerals and charity events throughout the years.