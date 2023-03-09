Harlan Broekemeier

Age 93

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Patrick Sparling and Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84.

Harlan was born March 4, 1930, in New Ulm, Minnesota, to Eugene and Ella (Rosenkoetter) Broekemeier. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from July 1, 1952, until his honorable discharge on June 24, 1954. He worked with his parents at the Coast-2-Coast store in Columbus and continued to manage the store after their death. Harlan was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and for the past number of years did volunteer work at the Columbus Community Hospital and was a 67-year member of the American Legion Hartman Post 84.