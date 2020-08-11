Harley Rafert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harley Dale Rafert

September 24, 1933-July 28, 2020

Harley Dale Rafert, 86, of Logan, Kansas, formerly of Gresham, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Logan, from complications associated with COVID-19 infection.

Private family graveside services will be held in the Hoffer Cemetery. No viewing or visitation; cremation. Memorials may be directed to the Logan Manor, where he received loving care during his final three years of life.

Harley was born Sept. 24, 1933, in Gresham, to Ervin and Helen (Dunbier) Rafert. On Feb. 18, 1961, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Henne in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Harley was a York and Polk County Nebraska farmer his entire life, as well as having business ventures in Behlen and Butler building sales and construction, John Deere dealership ownership, auger and truck sales and real estate investment. He served in the Nebraska Army National Guard.