Harold Hulsebus
October 7, 1932 – May 8, 2021
Harold Hulsebus, 88, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Bryan East Hospital, Lincoln, Nebraska.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Columbus Cemetery, with Keven Bennett officiating. Military honors will be given by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home.
Harold E. Hulsebus was born Oct. 7, 1932, in Hendricks, Minnesota, to Henry and Frankelena (Fischer) Hulsebus. The family moved to White, South Dakota, where Harold attended school. He worked on the family farm prior to entering the United States Army on Jan. 6, 1953, serving during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 22, 1954. Harold lived in Illinois, where he was an electrician and linesman. He married Doris Lange and moved to Columbus, Nebraska, in the late 1960s, where he worked for Mel's TV and Behlen Mfg. Co. He and Doris later divorced.
Harold was an avid fisherman, a “jack of all trades” and enjoyed working on engines and doing body work on automobiles. He was a hard worker, and challenged himself to learn as much as he could about everything mechanical. He loved art work and became a very talented painter and drawer. He enjoyed playing his acoustic guitar and going to his coffee clubs.
Harold is survived by his son, Ron Hulsebus, of Springfield, Missouri; daughter, Kim Hulsebus of Springfield, Missouri; son, Bob Hulsebus of Columbus, Nebraska; and Bill Hulsebus of Springfield, Missouri.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Frankelena Hulsebus; son, David Hulsebus; grandson, Brandon David Hulsebus; and brothers, Wallace, Richard, and Edward Hulsebus.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.