Harold Hulsebus

October 7, 1932 – May 8, 2021

Harold Hulsebus, 88, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Bryan East Hospital, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Columbus Cemetery, with Keven Bennett officiating. Military honors will be given by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home.

Harold E. Hulsebus was born Oct. 7, 1932, in Hendricks, Minnesota, to Henry and Frankelena (Fischer) Hulsebus. The family moved to White, South Dakota, where Harold attended school. He worked on the family farm prior to entering the United States Army on Jan. 6, 1953, serving during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 22, 1954. Harold lived in Illinois, where he was an electrician and linesman. He married Doris Lange and moved to Columbus, Nebraska, in the late 1960s, where he worked for Mel's TV and Behlen Mfg. Co. He and Doris later divorced.