Harold Ritter

Harold Ray Ritter

December 11, 1927 - October 27, 2021

Harold Ray Ritter, 93, a member of the rapidly declining Greatest Generation, died peacefully on Oct. 27, 2021, at Hillcrest Millard in Omaha, Nebraska.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Columbus First United Methodist and burial will be at 3 p.m. in the Pleasanton cemetery, with military honors.

Harold was the third of six children born to Charles Ritter and Esther (Rodehorst) Ritter. Harold was born near Pleasanton, Nebraska, and grew up there on the family farm south of town. His siblings include an infant brother who died at birth; brother, Dale Ritter; sister, Mae Ritter Lange; brother, Carrell Ritter; and sister Sharon Ritter Sands. Harold attended Sun Flower Grade School and Pleasanton High School. Harold enlisted in the U.S. Army and was part of the Occupation Forces of Japan following World War II. He served as company clerk at Yokohama, Japan.

Following his discharge from the Army he returned to his hometown of Pleasanton. He was married to Elizabeth Marie Rone in 1949. They were the parents of six children, Bruce Rodney, Brenda Rae, Billy Reese, Bradley Roger, Beth Rene and Barbara Rochelle. Harold always had a desire to be a farmer, and did so on the side for many years, but made his living in his young adult years as the owner and operator of Ritter Oil Company and Tank Wagon Service. Later he took employment at both Rockwell Manufacturing and Eaton Corporation in Kearney where he ran the heat treat furnaces.

His hobbies included his love of cars and gardening and tree planting. He planted well over 1,500 trees in his lifetime and particularly loved planting fruit trees. His gardens were well known for his special yellow watermelon, which he gave away to “help atone for my youth when several watermelon may have come into my possession.” One year he kept track of the watermelons he gave away and recorded giving 292 melons that season.

He spent the first 13 years of his retirement in Melbourne Beach, Florida, and spent his time fishing, flying kites on the beach, golfing and riding his bike. While in Florida, he was married to Elayne Nickman Brown. Later in his retirement he moved to Columbus, Nebraska, to be near family and continued his hobby of biking, fruit trees and watermelon — including his special square melon. Harold also liked to take epic cross country car trips without using a map or traveling on an interstate highway.

He was a faithful member of the Pleasanton United Methodist Church and Columbus First United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his sister, Sharon; children, Bruce (Irasema) Ritter of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Joe (Brenda) Costanza of Friendswood, Texas, the Rev. Bill (Debbie) Ritter of Omaha, Brad (Cathy) Ritter of Denver, Colorado, Drs. Alan Osborn and Beth Ritter of Omaha, and Todd (Barb) Ibach of Sumner; grandchildren, Aaron, Ellen, Brett, Briana, Blake, Zac, Isaac, Joey, Jillian, Neal, Molly, Sam, Ian, Lauren, Rachel and Colin; and great-grandchildren, Brennan, Briar, Braxton, Xander, Reese, Aubrey, Fianna, Lutreo, William and Adeline. Harold is also survived by friend Jane Graham of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dale and Carrell; and sister, Mae.

The family suggests memorials to the Nebraska Arbor Day Foundation or Columbus First United Methodist Church.

