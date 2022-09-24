Harold Thompson

Harold Dean Thompson, 91 years of age, of St. Edward, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward, Nebraska with Rev. Vern Olson and Rev. Mick Goc officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward, Nebraska. Military rites will be conducted by Crosier American Legion Post #226 of St. Edward, Nebraska, and the Air Force Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.