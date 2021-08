Harriet Ora (Palmateer) Sander

March 14, 1933 - August 15, 2021

Harriet Ora (Palmateer) Sander, 88, passed away on Aug. 15, 2021, in Arvada, Colorado.

She was born on March 14, 1933, in Creston, Nebraska.

Nightengale Suites of Arvada, Colorado is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit our loving tribute at https://everloved.com/life-of/harriet-sander/.