Harriette Janicek

February 2, 1953 - July 19, 2023

Harriette Janicek, 70, of Columbus, Nebraska, died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday at the St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. There will be a vigil service at Monday 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Simon House.

Harriette was born in Bethesda, Maryland, on Feb. 2, 1953, to Mac and Charlotte (Duhaum) Ross. At the age of 7 she moved to Des Moines. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1971 in Des Moines. She later attended Iowa State and completed her Associates Degree in 1999 at Central Community College - Platte.

She married Randy Janicek on Sept. 2, 1972, in St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. They lived in Woodstock, Illinois, before moving to Columbus in August of 1973. Along with raising her family she worked at various jobs. She most recently retired from the Simon House. Harriette was a member of St. Bonaventure Church where she volunteered in many capacities. She served as Past President of Kiwanis, and the Past President of Nebraska State Volunteers Firefighter Auxiliary.

Survived by: husband, Randy Janicek; daughter, Virginia “Ginger” (Jason) Anderson; son, Terry(Jessica) Janicek; daughter, Laura (Robert) Glanville; grandchildren: Bailey, Jackson, Kaitlyn, McKinley, and Charlotte; and brother, Courtney (Julie) Ross.

Preceded in death by: parents, Mac and Charlotte (Duhaum) Ross; and two brothers: Cameron and Christopher.

Condolences may be directed to mckownfuneralhome.com