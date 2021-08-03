Harry Dilfer
March 30, 1945 – August 1, 2021
Harry Dilfer, of Columbus, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Columbus.
Harry's family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home. There will be a Celebration of Life service to follow at 5 p.m. Thursday, also at McKown Funeral Home. Interment is in Irving Park Cemetery in Chicago.
Harry L. Dilfer was born March 30, 1945, in Chicago to Harry and Caroline (Boston) Dilfer. He grew up in Chicago and graduated from Prosser Technical High School. Harry was united to marriage in Chicago to Linda Leppy on Nov. 27, 1965. Harry moved to Columbus when Appleton opened here. He was an engineer for more than 40 years for Appleton. Harry was widowed and later married Vicki Hash Soden on April 21, 2007.
Harry was a member of a gun club while living in Chicago and enjoyed hunting Elk. He had also been a member of the Schuyler Snow Stars snowmobile club, where he enjoyed yearly trips to the mountains to enjoy snowmobiling. Harry was an avid Ford Mustang owner and fan. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Harry was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his son, Lance (Bobbi Werkmeister) Dilfer of Columbus; daughter, Dawn Dilfer of Omaha; wife, Vicki Dilfer of Columbus; stepdaughters, Michelle (Mark) Hanson of Columbus, Wendy (Dave) Ohnoutka of Lincoln and Gina Czapla of Columbus; sisters, Beverly (Art) Brown of Glenview, Illinois, and Shirley Nicolay of Arlington Heights, Illinois; brother, Gary (Janet) Dilfer of Niles, Illinois; grandsons, Shelby Dilfer, Jared Dilfer and Slater Jennings; step-granddaughter, Karissa Sims; step-grandson, Ryan Sims; step-granddaughter, Peyton Ohnoutka; step-granddaughter, Brooke Ohnoutka; and brothers-in-law, Terry (Annette) Hash of Columbus, Mark (Debra) Hash of Atkinson and Rex (Kathy) Hash of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Leppy; sister and brother-in-law, Merrily and Dave Peterson; brother-in-law, Don Nicolay; parents, Harry and Caroline Dilfer; and brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Heidi Leppy.
In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or the First United Methodist Church.