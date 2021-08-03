Harry Dilfer

March 30, 1945 – August 1, 2021

Harry Dilfer, of Columbus, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Columbus.

Harry's family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home. There will be a Celebration of Life service to follow at 5 p.m. Thursday, also at McKown Funeral Home. Interment is in Irving Park Cemetery in Chicago.

Harry L. Dilfer was born March 30, 1945, in Chicago to Harry and Caroline (Boston) Dilfer. He grew up in Chicago and graduated from Prosser Technical High School. Harry was united to marriage in Chicago to Linda Leppy on Nov. 27, 1965. Harry moved to Columbus when Appleton opened here. He was an engineer for more than 40 years for Appleton. Harry was widowed and later married Vicki Hash Soden on April 21, 2007.

Harry was a member of a gun club while living in Chicago and enjoyed hunting Elk. He had also been a member of the Schuyler Snow Stars snowmobile club, where he enjoyed yearly trips to the mountains to enjoy snowmobiling. Harry was an avid Ford Mustang owner and fan. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Harry was a loving husband, father and grandfather.