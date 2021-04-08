Harry Korte

January 24, 1929 - April 6, 2021

Harry Korte, 92, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 12, at Christ Lutheran Church, 32392 122nd Ave. in Columbus, with the Rev. Aaron Witt officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church, with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The funeral will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Masks are optional.

Harry was born on Jan. 24, 1929, in rural Platte County, Nebraska, to Ernst and Louise (Otte) Korte. He was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church. He attended Christ Lutheran School.

On Sept. 6, 1950, Harry Korte and Lois Hollman were united in holy marriage at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. Harry and Lois farmed together their entire married life. Harry retired from farming in 2018. He embraced his family with his strong faith and passion for a job well done. His main hobby was doing carpentry work, which included building his own home.