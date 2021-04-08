Harry Korte
January 24, 1929 - April 6, 2021
Harry Korte, 92, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 12, at Christ Lutheran Church, 32392 122nd Ave. in Columbus, with the Rev. Aaron Witt officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday at the Gass Haney Funeral Home and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church, with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The funeral will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Masks are optional.
Harry was born on Jan. 24, 1929, in rural Platte County, Nebraska, to Ernst and Louise (Otte) Korte. He was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church. He attended Christ Lutheran School.
On Sept. 6, 1950, Harry Korte and Lois Hollman were united in holy marriage at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. Harry and Lois farmed together their entire married life. Harry retired from farming in 2018. He embraced his family with his strong faith and passion for a job well done. His main hobby was doing carpentry work, which included building his own home.
Harry was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church where he served as an Elder, Trustee and Usher. He was a member of the Choir, Walther League, Christian Growth for Both and Lutheran Layman's League. He also served on the Daily Devotions Board for over 50 years, Camp Luther Board of Directors, Farmers Union Co-Op Oil Association Board of Directors, Tri-County Board of Directors and served on the Leigh Giving Tree. He filmed church events for many years.
Harry is survived by his son, Anson (Cheryl) Korte of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Bruce Korte of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Karla (Mike) Dixon of Columbus, Nebraska; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Norman (Elaine) Korte of Columbus, Nebraska; sister, Evelyn Wilke of Columbus, Nebraska; sister, Dorothy Wurdeman of Kent, Washington; sister-in-law, Hazel (Richard) Saalfeld of Columbus, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, Gladys (Ron) Mueller of Seward, Nebraska.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Ernst and Louise Korte; wife, Lois Korte; daughter, Colleen Korte; grandson, Brent Dixon; brother, Edgar (Evelyn) Korte; brother, Elmer (Connie) Korte; brother, Allen Korte; infant sister; brother-in-law, LaVern Wilke; and brother-in-law, Willis Wurdeman.
Harry's family would like to express their thanks and gratitude for the extraordinary care given Harry by Brookestone Acres, Columbus Community Hospital, Wound Center and Home Health & Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Early Childhood & Fellowship Hall, Camp Luther, Orphan Grain Train or donor's choice.
