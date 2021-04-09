Harry Korus
Age 92
Harry Korus, 92, of Lindsay, Nebraska, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, Nebraska.
A private family only service will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery. There will be a private visitation – family only. The funeral service may be viewed at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.
