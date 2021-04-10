Harry Korus

September 1, 1928 - April 7, 2021

Harry Korus, 92, of Lindsay, Nebraska, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, Nebraska.

A private, family only service will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating Mass. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Rotherham Post 261 Honor Guard. There will be a private, family only visitation. The funeral service may be viewed on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 10. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Jerome Harry Korus was born Sept. 1, 1928, in rural Monroe, Nebraska, to Alois “Slim” and Josephine “Josie” (Zabawa) Korus. He attended Rural District School near Platte Center. On Feb. 6, 1951, Harry entered the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 23, 1953. On April 20, 1954, Harry was united in marriage to Diane Schmidt at St. Anthony Catholic Church in rural Platte Center.