Harry Korus
September 1, 1928 - April 7, 2021
Harry Korus, 92, of Lindsay, Nebraska, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, Nebraska.
A private, family only service will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating Mass. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Rotherham Post 261 Honor Guard. There will be a private, family only visitation. The funeral service may be viewed on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 10. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Jerome Harry Korus was born Sept. 1, 1928, in rural Monroe, Nebraska, to Alois “Slim” and Josephine “Josie” (Zabawa) Korus. He attended Rural District School near Platte Center. On Feb. 6, 1951, Harry entered the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 23, 1953. On April 20, 1954, Harry was united in marriage to Diane Schmidt at St. Anthony Catholic Church in rural Platte Center.
Harry farmed with his parents until he entered the service, and after his marriage, he and Diane rented farms near Genoa and then Platte Center. They then purchased their family farm north of Monroe, where they farmed until they retired to Lindsay in 2000. Harry was a member of the Lindsay Holy Family parish, the Lindsay American Legion and the Columbus VFW. He was passionate about farming, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and golfing. He enjoyed visiting with friends, gambling and playing cards with family and friends.
Harry is survived by his daughter, Denise (John) Klassen; son, Greg (Kathy) Korus; son, Ken (Alice) Korus; daughter, Cheri (Terry) Sjuts; daughter, Amy (Steve) Baker; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jeanie Korus, Rosemary Korus, Theresa Schmidt, Florence Schmidt and Pat Schmidt; brothers-in-law, Harry (Debbie) Schmidt, Bruce (Diane) Schmidt and Brian (Becky) Schmidt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Alois and Josephine Korus; wife, Diane Korus; son, Timothy Korus; brothers, Richard (Twila) Korus, Duane Korus and David Korus; brothers-in-law, James Schmidt, Richard Schmidt, Tom Schmidt and Ernie (Theresa) Schmidt; and sisters-in-law, Virginia Schmidt and Shirley (Chet) Zoucha.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com