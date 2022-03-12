 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hart Keating

American flag

Hart Keating

Age 85

Hart Keating, 85, of Duncan, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022, in Columbus, Nebraska, with his daughters by his side.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan, with the Rev. Walter Jong-a-Kiem celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday with a rosary service at 7 p.m., at the church. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84.

Memorials may directed to those of the family's choice.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com

