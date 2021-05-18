Harvey Ditter
October 14, 1943 - May 13, 2021
Harvey Ditter, 77, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation was from 4-6 p.m. on Monday with a 6 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard is in Roselawn Cemetery.
Harvey D. Ditter was born Oct. 14, 1943, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Jacob and Anna O. (Davis) Ditter. He grew up on a farm by Monroe and graduated from Monroe High School in 1961. Harvey served in the U.S. Navy on an oil tanker as a boiler tender on the USS Passumpsic-AO-107 for three years. He was home ported in San Diego, California, and made two trips to the Western Pacific. Harvey visited Hawaii, Hong Kong, Japan and the Philippines. On his second trip, they were sent to the coast of Vietnam to refuel ships.
On Aug. 26, 1967, Harvey was united in marriage to Judy Egger at St. Isidore Church in Columbus. They lived on the family farm until moving to Columbus. Harvey worked on the farm and in various factories. He was a member of St. Isidore Church, Knights of Columbus and was a life member of the VFW #3704. Harvey loved family vacations to Colorado, drinking coffee and drives with his wife, Judy. Harvey was a very faithful man: Faithful to his wife, his faith and his family. He was an avid Husker fan and enjoyed taking care of his flowers.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Gail Crowe) Ditter of Sidney, Nebraska; son, Chad (Jamie) Ditter of Columbus, Nebraska; grandsons, Jarret and Alexander; son, Scott (Celeste) Ditter of Columbus, Nebraska; grandsons, Joshua and Harrison; and granddaughter, Lenora.
He was preceded in death by wife, Judy Ditter; parents, Jacob and Anna Ditter; and nephew, Dillon Egger.
Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.