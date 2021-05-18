Harvey Ditter

October 14, 1943 - May 13, 2021

Harvey Ditter, 77, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation was from 4-6 p.m. on Monday with a 6 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard is in Roselawn Cemetery.

Harvey D. Ditter was born Oct. 14, 1943, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Jacob and Anna O. (Davis) Ditter. He grew up on a farm by Monroe and graduated from Monroe High School in 1961. Harvey served in the U.S. Navy on an oil tanker as a boiler tender on the USS Passumpsic-AO-107 for three years. He was home ported in San Diego, California, and made two trips to the Western Pacific. Harvey visited Hawaii, Hong Kong, Japan and the Philippines. On his second trip, they were sent to the coast of Vietnam to refuel ships.