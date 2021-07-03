 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harvey Nauenburg
0 Comments

Harvey Nauenburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Harvey Nauenburg

Age 87

Harvey Nauenburg, 87, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

Private family services will be held. Public visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Private family interment will be in Columbus Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Columbus Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News