Harvey Nauenburg
Age 87
Harvey Nauenburg, 87, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.
Private family services will be held. Public visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Private family interment will be in Columbus Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Columbus Alzheimer's Association.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
