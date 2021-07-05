Harvey Nauenburg

November 16, 1933 - June 28, 2021

Harvey Nauenburg was born Nov. 16, 1933, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Harry and Harriett (Jacobs) Nauenburg. He graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus, farmed with his father and worked at Egger Construction before starting his own masonry business – Nauenburg Construction. Harvey was united in marriage to Alta Michaelsen on May 3, 1953, at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus.

Harvey was a 58-year member of the Columbus Volunteer Fire Department. He played ball on the fire department ball team, enjoyed playing pool, going boating, hunting and fishing. Harvey thoroughly loved spending time with his grandkids, great-grandkids, great-great granddaughter, and all family members. He was a hard worker and enjoyed the benefits of his labors. Harvey was a faithful servant of the Lord as a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving as an usher for over 50 years and on many committees in the church over his lifetime.