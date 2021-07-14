Hazel Adams

December 28, 1923 - July 11, 2021

Hazel Adams, 97, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Interment will be at 3 p.m., at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska, on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, and will continue at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, until the service time at Gass Haney Funeral Home. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Hazel Ilene Adams was born on Dec. 28, 1923, to Orley and Ida May (Miller) Smith in Central City, Nebraska. She attended school in Merrick County. On Dec. 28, 1942, Hazel was united in marriage to Floyd Adams in Hastings, Nebraska and the couple was blessed with a daughter, Leta Rose. Hazel was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, serving as President and District President. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Columbus.