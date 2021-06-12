Hazel Strickler

Hazel A. Strickler

March 14, 1921 - June 10, 2021

Hazel A. Strickler, 100, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, formerly of York, Nebraska, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.

Funeral services are scheduled at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in York with the Rev. Art Phillips officiating. Burial will be in York's Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, with her family greeting friends between 6–8 p.m. that same evening at the mortuary in York.

Hazel was born March 14, 1921, at Watertown, Nebraska, to Raymond and Alice (Osborn) Hazzard. On Jan. 3, 1943, she was married to Paul Strickler at York, Nebraska. Hazel was a member of the First United Methodist Church in York, Eastern Star and the York Country Club. She enjoyed golfing, playing Bridge, Yahtzee, Dominoes and square dancing. As a seamstress, Hazel made clothing, quilts and over 200 diaper bags for charity. She loved watching Nebraska sports.