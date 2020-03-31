Helen Bergt

May 4, 1942-March 19, 2020

Helen Bergt, 77, of Omaha, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, surrounded by her family at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

The visitation and funeral service are pending due to the COVID-19 restrictions at this time. Memorials are suggested to Mission Central, Orphan Grain Train, or those of the donor's choice.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen Marie Bergt was born on May 4, 1942, to Karl and Katharina (Wilhelm) Michel in Mainz, Germany. She was mistaken as an orphan, brought to the USA in 1946, given the birthdate of April 8, 1943, and adopted by Sonke “Barb” and Theta (Maddock) Jensen in Oakes, North Dakota, where she grew up and graduated from Oakes High School in 1960. She attended Concordia University in Seward, where she earned her B.S. in Education and Music. Helen was united in marriage to Paul Bergt on June 21, 1964, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Oakes.

Helen taught elementary school and music for several years. She owned and operated Countryside Gourmet. While she enjoyed these careers, she was most passionate about being the Director of Music and organist at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus until retirement.