Helen E. Euteneuer

December 15, 1935 - January 31, 2023

Helen was born Dec. 15, 1935, at St. Bernard, Nebraska, to Bernard and Leona (Ternus) Borer. At 14, her parents got her a job at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus where she worked and lived. She married Carroll Euteneuer on June 16, 1954, at her parent's home. They lived in Norfolk and Columbus. Carroll passed away in 1974 and her focus and priority was on raising her four children. She enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening and canning. But most of all she enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as evidenced by the thousands of photos she took and displayed in her home. With great love, she made a special quilt for every family member. Helen was a faith filled woman and was an active member of St. Isadore Church. She was a hard worker and was employed at the Pawnee Scout and retired from Marathon Press.