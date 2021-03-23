 Skip to main content
Helen Gerber
Helen Gerber

Helen Gerber

Age 96

Helen Gerber, 96, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Genoa Community Hospital, Genoa, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Federated Church in Columbus with the Rev. Dr. Edward Yang officiating. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

