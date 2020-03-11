Helen Grotelueschen
January 14, 1922-March 9, 2020
Helen Grotelueschen, 98, of Columbus, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home in Columbus.
Private services will be held
You have free articles remaining.
Helen Grotelueschen was born Jan. 14, 1922, in Columbus, to Joseph and Ethel (Podany) Kucera. She attended District 53 Stanton County Grade School and graduated from Clarkson High School in Clarkson, and went to work at Skoda's Bakery in Clarkson. On Feb. 11, 1942, Helen was united in marriage to Melvin Grotelueschen at Zion Lutheran Church in Leigh. They farmed in the Leigh area before retiring and moving to Columbus.
Helen and Melvin were members of Jubilee Squares, a square dancing group. They enjoyed traveling, and had been to Hawaii several times, been on an Alaskan cruise, and visited Australia. Helen enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, watching baseball games on TV, cooking, canning, and spending time with her family. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Leigh and Zion Lutheran Ladies Circle.
Helen is survived by daughter, Doreen (Jim) Linnan of Playa del Rey, California; daughter-in-law, Marlene Groteluschen of Lincoln; grandson, Michael Grotelueschen of Salt Lake City, Utah; granddaughter, Kristin (Justin) Harsh of Lincoln; great-granddaughter, Olivia Harsh; great-grandson, Graham Harsh; granddaughter, Tiffany (Trevor) Wilke of Omaha; great-grandson, William Wilke
Helen was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Ethel Kucera; husband, Melvin Grotelueschen; son, Willie Groteluschen; brothers, Joe (Agnes) Kucera and William (Helen) Kucera; sisters, Lillian (Victor) Jedlicka and Mary (Bill) Dostal.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.