Helen Grotelueschen

January 14, 1922-March 9, 2020

Helen Grotelueschen, 98, of Columbus, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home in Columbus.

Private services will be held

Helen Grotelueschen was born Jan. 14, 1922, in Columbus, to Joseph and Ethel (Podany) Kucera. She attended District 53 Stanton County Grade School and graduated from Clarkson High School in Clarkson, and went to work at Skoda's Bakery in Clarkson. On Feb. 11, 1942, Helen was united in marriage to Melvin Grotelueschen at Zion Lutheran Church in Leigh. They farmed in the Leigh area before retiring and moving to Columbus.

Helen and Melvin were members of Jubilee Squares, a square dancing group. They enjoyed traveling, and had been to Hawaii several times, been on an Alaskan cruise, and visited Australia. Helen enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, watching baseball games on TV, cooking, canning, and spending time with her family. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Leigh and Zion Lutheran Ladies Circle.