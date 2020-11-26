Helen Hough

August 16, 1926 - November 21, 2020

Helen Hough, 94, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus. She was a resident at Meridian Gardens since July 2013.

Private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at St. Peter's Church in Bellwood, with Rev. Ben Holdren officiating. Visitation, without the family present, will be 5 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the church. Interment is in Presentation Bellwood. The funeral mass will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page starting at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

All CDC guidelines regarding public gatherings will be followed. Masks are required. In an abundance of caution, those feeling ill or who are in quarantine are asked to watch the livestream broadcast of the services.