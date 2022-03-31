Helen Kern Mar 31, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helen B. KernAge 93Memorial services will be held at a later date.mckownfuneralhome.com Tags Helen Kern Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Biden Administration looks to give NASA historic 2023 budget Walmart to stop selling cigarettes in some stores AP Walmart to stop selling cigarettes in some stores Why Queen Elizabeth and others wore green to Prince Philip's memorial service AP Why Queen Elizabeth and others wore green to Prince Philip's memorial service South Africans turn to comedy to cope with economic crisis AP South Africans turn to comedy to cope with economic crisis