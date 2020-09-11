Helen Konicek

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen M. Konicek

September 24th, 1927-September 9, 2020

Helen M. Konicek, 92, of Columbus, formerly of Clarkson, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, after a short courageous battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, at Ss Cyril & Methodius Church in Clarkson, with Rev. Rod Kneifl celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, with a 4 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church. Interment will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery. Everyone is asked to follow current CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice.

Helen was born on Sept. 24, 1927, on a rural farm in Clarkson, to Anton and Adella (Korecky) Malena. She went to country school through the eighth grade, when she left school to help her dad on the farm. On Dec. 28, 1950, she was united in marriage to Rudolph J. Konicek at Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Heun. To this union, three children were born: Judith, Jane and Joseph. Rudy and Helen farmed for many years south of Clarkson until Rudy's death in 1996. Shortly after, Helen moved to Clarkson and became a “city girl” for over 20 years. She lived in Columbus for the past several months prior to her death.