Helen Lyles
December 8, 1924-March 2, 2020
Helen Lyles, 95, of Lincoln, passed away on March 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at First Lutheran Church, 1551 South 70th St., Lincoln, NE. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Roper and Sons South Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr.
Helen was born on Dec. 8, 1924, in Columbus, to Augusta (Koch) and Emil Schreiber. She graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus in 1942. She attended Van Sants Business School in Omaha and George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Helen worked for the United States Air Force, Hillfield Air Base, in Ogden, Utah. In 1944, she moved to Washington, D.C. and started working for Senator Kenneth Wherry (R-Nebraska) at the United States Capitol.
In 1946, after her marriage on Sept. 15 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek, Columbus, to Charles Wesley Lyles Jr., FBI agent, her husband's assignments took them to Cleveland, where their daughter, Barbara Jeanne, was born; Savannah, Georgia and Newark, New Jersey. In 1961, Charles was transferred to Headquarters, Criminal Division, in Washington, D.C. Helen was sworn in at the U.S. Capitol for employment with the United States Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Constitutional Rights under the chairmanship of Senators Roman Hruska (R-Nebraska) and Senator Sam J. Ervin Jr (R-North Carolina).
In 1985, they both retired and with daughter, Barbara Jeanne, moved to Lincoln. Helen volunteered for Governor Kay Orr. After her time on Capitol Hill, she found it interesting to see politics from the state's point of view. She volunteered in various places for Community Women's Club and nine years at St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Helen's greatest joy was to spend time with her family, her daughter, Barbara Jeanne, and on their boat “Schatzi” on the Chesapeake Bay and at their home on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland. In Nebraska, she enjoyed volunteering, her church, golf, bridge, reading, painting, theatre, classes and travel with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska, which she joined when it was SAGE in 1994. She joined Friendship Force in 1991, and travelled extensively with both organizations all over the world and her family hosted people from other countries many times.
Helen was also a member of First Lutheran Church, PEO Chapter DM, and Women's Welcome Club. She was on the Board of the Lancaster Foundation on Mental Retardation and held a “Charlie Lyles Memorial Golf Tournament” for 11 years to benefit the Foundation. She was a member of Lincoln Municipal Golf League, Crooked Creek Ladies Golf League and Wilderness Ridge Golf League.
Helen is survived by nieces and nephews: Jim and Linda Lukesh of Lincoln, Rick and Dee Huggins of Plano, Texas, Larry and Denise Schreiber of Central City, John and Robin Efta of Columbus, Gregory and Kirk Schreiber of Columbus, Ron Wetzel of Silver Spring, Maryland and Mary Lou Lyles.
She was preceded in death by husband, Charles Wesley Lyles, Jr; daughter, Barbara Jeanne Lyles; mother and father, Augusta and Emil Schreiber; brothers: Paul, Merlin and Fred Schreiber; and sisters-in-law, Ruby Schreiber and Marilyn Schreiber.
