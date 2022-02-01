Helen Munson

Helen M. Munson

August 29, 1933 - January 29, 2022

Helen M. Munson, 88, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church (Krakow) in rural Genoa with Fr. Bill L'Heureux celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Helen M. Munson was born Aug. 29, 1933, in Genoa, Nebraska, to John and Mary (Swantek) Ziemba. She graduated from Genoa High School and worked at Becton Dickinson for a number of years. On Sept. 10, 1973, Helen was united in marriage to Gerald Munson. She was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

Helen is survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Helen was preceded in death by parents, John and Mary Ziemba; husband, Gerald Munson; brothers, Steven, Julian, Edward, John and Stanley Ziemba; and sisters, Valeria Iwan, Lillian Jarecke, Theresa Armatys and Loretta Snell.

Condolences may be sent to www.ramaekersfh.com.