Helen Tucker

Helen E. Tucker
November 11, 1940-September 4, 2020
Helen E. Tucker, 79, of Columbus, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Bible Baptist Church, with Rev. Robert Walker officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and will continue from 1 p.m. until service time on Wednesday, all at the church. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.
Helen E. Tucker was born in Denver on Nov. 11, 1940, to Herman and Margaret (Newham) Walker. She attended school in Bennett, Colorado, until moving to Columbus for high school. She graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus in 1958.
Helen married Delmar Tucker on Sept. 1, 1963. They had nine children. She taught grades four through six at the Bible Baptist Christian School from 1991–2001. She loved her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and looked for ways to help them. She loved to bake and can the produce from her large garden. She always shared her baked and canned goods with friends and family. Helen loved music and played the piano, organ, and violin. She gave music lessons through the years and helped with instrumental music for church. She was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Church for more than 60 years.
Helen is survived by six sons: Tim and wife Suzanne, Joe and wife Julie, Thomas and wife Rebecca, Paul and wife Jennifer, Dwight and wife Mary, Aaron and wife Karen; two daughters, Kay Gehring and husband Bryce, and Evelyn Seadschlag and husband Ralph; son-in-law, Kenneth Jackson; her brother, John Walker and wife Lura Kay; 52 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar; her daughter, Annette Jackson; daughter-in-law, Malinda Tucker; her parents and one sister; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Evelyn and Doyle Tucker; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rocky and Theda Keyes; one grandson, Richard Tucker; one great-grandson, Liam Jackson; and one grandson-in-law, Craig Anderson.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
