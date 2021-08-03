Helen Wiemer

Helen Louise Wiemer
September 18, 1925 – August 1, 2021
Helen Louise Wiemer, 95, of Creston, Nebraska, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Creston, with the Rev. Doug Zurek and the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Creston. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Helen was born on Sept. 18, 1925, to Henry and Hannah (Becher) Kapels. She was baptized on Oct. 11, 1925. Helen grew up in the Creston area, went to school at St. John's Lutheran School (LCMS) and was also confirmed there on April 2, 1939. She graduated with the class of 1943 of Creston High School and then attended the Omaha School of Commerce. She worked at First National Bank in Columbus and the Creston Bank before her marriage. Helen married Ed Wiemer on April 19, 1945, at St. John's Lutheran Church. They had five children, Gary, Peggy, Glen, Don and Dave.
After Helen raised her family, she went to work at the Farmers Coop Oil Company in Creston. She worked at the Coop 16 years, five years as manager. After years of farming, she and Ed moved into Creston in 1988.
Helen continued to help on the farm when needed. Every Saturday morning, Helen was baking delicious bread, rolls and cake with her famous chocolate frosting. Helen was very involved with her children and grandchildren's activities, especially sports. Roses and her flower garden were an enjoyment along with her favorite pastime, embroidering. Every grandchild received a set of embroidered pillowcases and dish towels, also for her many nieces and nephews wedding or shower gifts.
Helen was a lifelong member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Creston and served on various committees. She and Ed always looked forward to an annual vacation in August with the family, but first it had to rain the last week in July.
Helen was most proud of her 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Her strawberry patch was raided often by the grandchildren after swimming at the pool.
Helen is survived by her son, Gary (Susie) Wiemer of Elkhorn, Nebraska; daughter, Peggy (Wayne) Morfeld of Omaha, Nebraska; sons, Glen (Gloria) Wiemer of Creston, Nebraska, Don (Theresa) Wiemer of Creston, Nebraska, and Dave Wiemer of Creston, Nebraska; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Lois Kapels of Columbus, Nebraska, and Donna Gosch of Columbus, Nebraska.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Hannah Kapels; husband, Ed Wiemer; sister, Esther Siefken; brothers, Elmer Kapels, Edgar Kapels and Eldon Kapels; and infant brother, Arnold Kapels.
Memorials may be directed to the Creston Rescue Unit or the Creston Pool.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.