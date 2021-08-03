Helen Wiemer

Helen Louise Wiemer

September 18, 1925 – August 1, 2021

Helen Louise Wiemer, 95, of Creston, Nebraska, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Creston, with the Rev. Doug Zurek and the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Creston. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Helen was born on Sept. 18, 1925, to Henry and Hannah (Becher) Kapels. She was baptized on Oct. 11, 1925. Helen grew up in the Creston area, went to school at St. John's Lutheran School (LCMS) and was also confirmed there on April 2, 1939. She graduated with the class of 1943 of Creston High School and then attended the Omaha School of Commerce. She worked at First National Bank in Columbus and the Creston Bank before her marriage. Helen married Ed Wiemer on April 19, 1945, at St. John's Lutheran Church. They had five children, Gary, Peggy, Glen, Don and Dave.