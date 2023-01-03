 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helen Zach

  • 0
Helen Zach

Helen Zach

 Courtesy photo

Helen Zach

Helen Zach age 92, died Saturday, Dec. 31, at Kinship Pointe in Seward.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. with a 6 p.m. vigil service, all at St. Isidore Church. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery.

mckownfuneralhome.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News