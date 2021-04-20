Henry "Hank" Klein Jr.

February 10, 1950 - April 15, 2021

There will be a visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 23, with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.

Hank was born Feb. 10, 1950, in Akron, Ohio, to Henry and Cora Klein Sr. He attended school at Norton High School in Norton, Ohio, and graduated in 1968. In 1970, Hank was united in marriage to Nancy in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Hank entered the U.S. Air Force, where served until he was honorably discharged. They moved to Columbus in 1975. Hank worked as an electrical technician at Dale Electronics for 38 years before retiring in 2016. He was a member of the American Legion and AARP and was known as a very kind man with an unusual sense of humor.