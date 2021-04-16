Henry Klein Apr 16, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Henry KleinFebruary 10, 1950 – April 15, 2021 Tags Henry Klein Watch Now: Related Video WATCH NOW: Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and Envisioning Columbus Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine AP Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine Chicago mayor urges calm as police video released AP Chicago mayor urges calm as police video released Fauci, Jordan clash over what it takes to reopen AP Fauci, Jordan clash over what it takes to reopen Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story