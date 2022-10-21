Herman Person

Herman R. Person

February 2, 1931 - October 18, 2022

Herman R. Person, 91, of Columbus, Nebraska, died at his home Oct. 18, 2022, surrounded by his family.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Matt Person officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and continue on Monday, from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the funeral home. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post #84.

Herman was born Feb. 2, 1931, in Columbus to Herb and Anna (Mitera) Person. After graduating from Kramer High School in Columbus in 1949, he married Donna Allison, and worked for Becton-Dickinson in Columbus. During the Korean War, he was drafted into the Marine Corp and they lived in California. After his discharge, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln under the GI Bill.

Upon graduating as an electrical engineer, they returned to Columbus. He worked for Dale/Vishay as the head of product development until retirement in 2001. He was an avid pilot, flying over 5,000 hours in his airplanes, an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved to play paddle ball, volleyball and basketball at the YMCA. He will be remembered for his leadership as the longtime chairman of the Columbus Airport Authority, a board member of the Lower Loup NRD and president of the YMCA Board.

He is survived by his wife, Donna (Allison) Person; two daughters, Lorrie Miller of Goodyear, Arizona, and Cathy DeFreece of Kearney; son, Matt Person (Suzette) of Denton; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Norma Rapier; and brother, Ron Person.

In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the Platte County Historical Society, American Legion Hartman Post #84 or a charity of the donor's choice. Also appreciated would be positive thoughts and kind deeds.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com