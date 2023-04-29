Herta Abarr

January 24, 1945 - April 21, 2023

Herta Abarr, 78, passed away on April 21, 2023, in Greenville, North Carolina, from cancer surrounded by her family.

Born in war torn Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 24, 1945, she was the daughter of Stephan and Hertha Schwarz.

In 1952, her family emigrated to Winnipeg, Canada. She loved the nuns who taught her English. Those nuns influenced her decision to become a nun one day. So, for one year she joined the sisters of Charity in Cincinnati, Ohio, but she left because she really wanted a family of her own someday. Four years later, living in Chicago, Illinois, she pursued triple majors of primary education, English literature and music. She met husband Dennis after the infamous Chicago blizzard of 1967. They married 2 1/2 years later. Both were licensed pilots and got free flight time by ferrying new planes from the Cessna factory to aircraft dealers in the Midwest. Her short stature made it hard to see over the engine cowling and she was always seen at the airport carrying a booster pillow.

At the age of 40, Herta returned to school for serious art study. She taught art for 16 years in a Christian Home School setting and often served as an inspirational public speaker. Her award-winning paintings are scattered in 20 states, three Canadian provinces and Austria. Herta wrote a children's book, “The Angel with the Too Long Sleeves.” The beautifully illustrated, photo filled book is treasured by her family.

A quick inventory of her experiences included repairing and refinishing antiques, thespian/song and dance, singing in a 300-voice choir, ferried aircraft, a career as a registered nurse, taught German and literature to home schoolers, authored a World History Course, taught grades 1-4 in a home school, used art to teach reading to learning challenged children, wedding photography, teaching Sunday school, an inspirational speaker, award-winning artist, pottery adventures, having a showplace garden, Sadly, she will be missed by her family and many friends across the USA and Europe.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis of Chocowinity, North Carolina; and son, Scott in Charleston, South Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of one's choice.

Rouse Mortuary Service and Crematory assisted the Abarr Family.