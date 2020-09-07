Hilbert Grotelueschen
March 28, 1926-September 3, 2020
Hilbert Grotelueschen, 94, of Columbus, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday Sept. 10, at Peace Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at McKown Funeral Home. Internment will be at 3 p.m. Thursday in Evergreen Cemetery in Omaha, with military honors by the Benson VFW Post #2503 Honor Guard.
Hilbert “Bert” Grotelueschen was born March 28, 1926, in rural Colfax County, to William and Clara (Johannes) Grotelueschen. He was baptized at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Columbus, and on May 5, 1940, he was confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church. He attended Christ Lutheran Grade School until his family moved to Schuyler in 1939. Bert then attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School in Schuyler and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1944.
Shortly after graduating high school, Bert enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1944-46. Following his time in the service, he attended Midland Lutheran College in Fremont for three years, and also attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He lived in Omaha and worked for many years for the Nebraska Department of Roads as a project supervisor. On May 23, 1972, he married Evelyn Dickmann Jeffries.
Bert enjoyed watching Husker football, reading the newspapers and going to the South Omaha Eagles Club where he loved to dance. Several years after his wife died on April 4, 1998, he moved to Columbus, where he was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.
Hilbert is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; his parents; sisters: Elsie Stuthman, Ida Krull, Edna Brown, Leona Jones and Lorraine Saalfeld; brothers: Edgar, Elmer, Raymond and Albert.
Condolences can be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
