Hilbert Grotelueschen

March 28, 1926-September 3, 2020

Hilbert Grotelueschen, 94, of Columbus, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday Sept. 10, at Peace Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at McKown Funeral Home. Internment will be at 3 p.m. Thursday in Evergreen Cemetery in Omaha, with military honors by the Benson VFW Post #2503 Honor Guard.

Hilbert “Bert” Grotelueschen was born March 28, 1926, in rural Colfax County, to William and Clara (Johannes) Grotelueschen. He was baptized at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Columbus, and on May 5, 1940, he was confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church. He attended Christ Lutheran Grade School until his family moved to Schuyler in 1939. Bert then attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School in Schuyler and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1944.