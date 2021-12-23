Howard Hughes

Howard J. Hughes

March 15, 1931 - December 20, 2021

Howard J. Hughes, of Columbus, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Brookestone Acres in Columbus of natural causes.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus, 3921 20th St. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, with a 6 p.m. vigil service, all at St. Isidore Church. Interment is being held at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Battle Creek, following the funeral luncheon.

Howard J. Hughes was born March 15, 1931, in Norfolk to Joseph E. and Anna T. (Miller) Hughes. He grew up in Battle Creek and graduated from high school in 1949 before attending Creighton University. Howard married Patricia Harmon on Nov. 27, 1952, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Battle Creek. He farmed until 1956 when he moved to California to work in the auto supply business. Howard returned to Norfolk where he worked at Norfolk Auto until 1966. Howard joined New York Life as an agent and moved to Columbus shortly thereafter. He was an agent for almost 50 years, retiring in 2015. He was a devoted father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and relatives, as well as traveling, hunting, volunteering in the community and playing cards and Dominos.

Howard was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Optimist Club and was active with the Boy Scouts with his sons.

Howard is survived by his daughter, Linda (Dan) Kuhlen of Olathe, Kansas; son, Paul Hughes of Columbus; son, John Hughes of Columbus; son, David (Anna) Hughes of Omaha; daughter, Susan (Bob Searle) Skinner of Wagoner, Oklahoma; daughter, Sharon Karmann of Omaha; son, Richard (Beth) Hughes of Mesa, Arizona; brother, Francis M. (Sheila) Hughes of Las Vegas, Nevada; brother-in-law, Ron (Carolyn) Harmon of Wentzville, Missouri; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia A. Hughes; daughter-in-law, Victoria Marshall; parents, Joseph and Anna Hughes; sisters and brothers-in-law, JoAnn (Jim) Bradford, Helen (Bill) Howard and Jane (Jack) Campbell; and grandson, Jedidiah Skinner.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Isidore Church or Nebraska Right to Life.