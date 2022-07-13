Ina Frischholz

Ina Claire Frischholz

November 9, 1932 - July 10, 2022

Ina Claire Frischholz, of Columbus, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. with a 6 p.m. vigil service to follow, all at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation continues on Friday morning from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery.

Ina Claire Frischholz was born Nov. 9, 1932, in Columbus, Nebraska, to A. W. and Mabel Claire (Reinhardt) Frischholz. She attended Saint Bonaventure grade and high school graduating in 1951. She received a full scholarship to Kearney State College where she earned her master's degree in elementary education. Ina was the editor of the school newspaper in college as well as a tutor. Ina went on to teach the first grade at Robbins elementary school in Omaha for 38 years. While teaching she made many lifelong friends with students and parents alike. After retiring she moved back to Columbus to care for her mother.

Ina lived the last 12 years at Golden Living and Emerald Care where she made many more friends. She made sure not a holiday or birthday went by without cards, letters and little gifts. Her heart overflowed with love and caring.

Ina was a very intelligent lady who loved to TALK about anything to anyone who would listen. She was always up to date on current events and politics and expressed her opinions. Patriotism was very important to Ina.

Ina was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rita; and brother, Bob Frischholz. She is survived by MANY, MANY friends. Rest in peace sweet lady!